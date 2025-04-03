Let's Get Your Order Started!
Farm Basket - West Charleston 6148 West Charleston Boulevard
Featured Items
Great Gobbler Package
Five of Our famous fried Gobbler turkey or Clucker chicken sandwiches on a buttered brioche long roll, cut in half and served with sides of Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce. Served with your choice of 3 large sides of the following coleslaw, macaroni salad, potato salad, mashed potatoes & gravy. (feeds 6)$49.99
Farm Salad
Fresh green lettuce topped with fresh veggies, shredded cheese and chopped chicken. Served with ranch or honey mustard dressing$39.99
Food
Sandwiches
Gobbler
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce$8.99
Gobbler Meal
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink.$11.99
Gobbler Deluxe
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce.$9.99
Gobbler Deluxe Meal
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink$12.99
Gobbler Filet (no bun)
Filet only$6.99
Clucker
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce$8.99
Clucker Meal
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink.$11.99
Clucker Deluxe
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce.$9.99
Clucker Deluxe Meal
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink$12.99
Clucker Filet (no bun)
Filet only$6.99
Lil' Clucker
Our Famous Fried Chicken slider topped with pickles and comes with your choice of sauce$3.50
Lil' Clucker Meal
Two of our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich sliders topped with pickles and comes with your choice of sauce Farm seasoned fries and a drink$9.99
Lil' Clucker 6 Pack
Six of our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich sliders topped with pickles and comes with your choice of sauce$19.99
Lil' Clucker 12 Pack
Twelve of our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich sliders topped with pickles and comes with your choice of sauce$39.99
Fingers
3 Finger Meal
Three of our delicious chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink$9.99
4 Finger Meal
Four of our delicious chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink$11.99
5 Finger Meal
Five of our delicious chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink$13.99
Kids Meal
Two of our delicious chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce, small Farm seasoned fries and a kids drink$7.99
1 Finger$2.50
5 Fingers$10.00
10 Fingers$20.00
15 Fingers$30.00
20 Fingers$40.00
Clucketos
3 Clucketos
Our Famous rolled chicken tacos are topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa.$6.99
5 Clucketos
Our Famous rolled chicken tacos are topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa.$8.99
3 Clucketos Meal
Our Famous rolled chicken tacos are topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa. Meal comes with Farm Seasoned fries and a drink$9.99
5 Clucketos Meal
Our Famous rolled chicken tacos are topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa. Meal comes with Farm Seasoned fries and a drink$11.99
Farm Fries
Turkey Steak Dinner
Chix Meals
2 Piece Snack
Two pieces of chicken and a country roll. Choose either a thigh or breast and a leg or wing.$7.99
2 Piece Lunch
Two pieces of chicken, two small sides and a country roll. Choose either a thigh or breast and a leg or wing.$8.99
3 Piece Dinner
Three pieces of chicken and a country roll. Comes with a thigh, breast and a leg or wing.$9.99
Just Chix
Leg$1.99
Thigh$2.49
Wing$1.99
Breast$2.79
Center Breast$2.79
6 Piece
Comes with a leg, thigh, two wings and two breasts$11.99
8 Piece All Dark
4 legs, 4 thighs$12.99
9 Piece
Comes with two legs, two thighs, two wings and three breasts.$17.99
15 Piece
four legs, three thighs, three wings and five breasts$29.99
21 Piece
Comes with 4 legs, 5 thighs, 5 wings and 7 breasts$39.99
Cold Pack$8.00
Family Baskets
6 Piece Family Basket
6 pieces of chicken, 3 regular sides and a 2 country rolls. Comes with a leg, thigh, two wings and two breasts$18.99
9 Piece Family Basket
9 pieces of chicken, 4 regular sides and 4 country rolls. Comes with two legs, two thighs, two wings and three breasts.$26.99
12 Piece Family Basket
12 pieces of chicken, 3 large sides and 6 country rolls. Comes with three legs, thee thighs, two wings and four breasts$35.99
15 Piece Family Basket
15 pieces of chicken, 4 large sides and 8 country rolls. Comes with four legs, three thighs, three wings and five breasts$43.99
18 Piece Family Basket
18 pieces of chicken, 4 large sides and 12 country rolls. Comes with four legs, four thighs, four wings and six breasts$49.99
Sides
Fries - Regular$2.49
Fries - Large$2.99
Coleslaw - Small (4 oz)$1.99
Coleslaw - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
Coleslaw - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
Macaroni Salad - Small (4 oz)$1.99
Macaroni Salad - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
Macaroni Salad - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
Potato Salad - Small (4 oz)$1.99
Potato Salad - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
Potato Salad - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
Mashed Potatoes - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
Mashed Potatoes - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
Gravy - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
Gravy - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
Corn on the Cobb$0.99
Corn on the Cobb - 3 pc$2.99
Orange Roll$1.50
Orange Roll - Half Dozen$7.99
Orange Rolls - Dozen$13.99
Salads
Sauces
Fry Sauce$0.50
Farm Sauce - Individual$0.50
Farm Sauce - 1/2 Pint$2.99
Farm Sauce - 1 Pint$4.99
Spicy Farm Sauce - Individual$0.50
Spicy Farm Sauce - 1/2 Pint$2.99
Spicy Farm Sauce - 1 Pint$4.99
Farm Parm - Individual$0.50
Farm Parm - 1/2 Pint$2.99
Farm Parm - 1 Pint$4.99
Cranberry Sauce - Individual$0.50
Cranberry Sauce - 1/2 Pint$2.99
Cranberry Sauce - 1 pint$4.99
Miracle Whip - Individual$0.50
Mayo - Individual$0.50
Ranch - Individual$0.50
Ranch - 1/2 Pint$2.99
Ranch - 1 Pint$4.99
Honey Mustard - Individual$0.50
Honey Mustard - 1/2 Pint$2.99
Honey Mustard - 1 Pint$4.99
BBQ - Individual$0.50
BBQ - 1/2 Pint$2.99
BBQ - 1 Pint$4.99
Hot Sauce - Individual$0.50
Hot Sauce - 1/2 Pint$2.99
Hot Sauce - 1 Pint$4.99
Catering
Catering - Fingers
Catering - Sandwiches
Catering - Clucketo Bar
Catering - Chix
Catering - Sides
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy - Pint$5.99
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy - Tray$35.99
Mashed Potatoes - Pint$5.99
Gravy - Pint$5.99
Mashed Potatoes - Tray$35.99
Gravy - Tray$35.99
Coleslaw - Pint$5.99
Coleslaw - Tray$35.99
Potato Salad - Pint$5.99
Potato Salad - Tray$35.99
Macaroni Salad - Pint$5.99
Macaroni Salad - Tray$35.99
Corn on the Cobb - 6$5.99
Country Rolls - Dozen$9.99
Fries - Tray$35.99
12 Piece$24.99
Catering - Sauces
Catering - Drinks
Catering - Desserts
Catering - Individual Meals
2 Piece Classic Chicken Basket
Fried chicken, coleslaw, roll and cookie$8.99
3 Piece Classic Chicken Basket
Fried chicken, coleslaw, roll and cookie$9.99
2 Finger Basket
Chicken fingers, chips, sauce and cookie$8.99
3 Finger Basket
Chicken fingers, chips, sauce and cookie$9.99
Sandwich Basket
Gobbler or Clucker sandwich, chips, Miracle Whip, cranberry sauce and cookie$10.99
Turkey Steak Dinner
Fried Turkey filet, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw and a roll$12.99
Cluck’eto Basket
Cluck’etos, chips and cookie$8.99
Farm Salad
Garden salad, roll and cookie$8.99
Farm Salad (w/ Chicken)
Garden salad, roll and cookie$9.99
Catering - Package Meals
Farm Finger Package
15 pieces of our jumbo chicken fingers served with your choice of 3 large sides, 6 rolls and 6 sauces. Available sides include coleslaw, macaroni salad, potato salad mashed potatoes & gravy. Available sauces include Farm Sauce, Spicy Farm Sauce, Farm Parm, Ranch, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Hot Sauce. (feeds 6)$39.99
Farm Basket Classic
15 pieces of our Classic Farm Basket Fried Chicken served with your choice of 3 large sides and a dozen country rolls. Available sauces include Farm Sauce, Spicy Farm Sauce, Farm Parm, Ranch, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Hot Sauce. (feeds 6)$43.99
Great Gobbler Package
Holy Cluck’eto Package
15 pieces of our famous rolled chicken tacos are served with shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa. Served with your choice of 3 large sides. Available sides include coleslaw, macaroni salad, potato salad, mashed potatoes & gravy (feeds 6)$39.99
Farm Salad
Super Farm Fries
Our Farm seasoned fries, topped with cheese, chicken and drizled with our special Farm sauce and spicy farm sauce.