Farm Basket - Winterwood 2350 South Nellis Boulevard
Food
Sandwiches
- Gobbler$7.99
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce
- Gobbler Meal$10.99
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink.
- Gobbler Deluxe$8.99
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce.
- Gobbler Deluxe Meal$11.99
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink
- Gobbler Filet (no bun)$6.99
Filet only
- Clucker$7.99
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce
- Clucker Meal$10.99
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink.
- Clucker Deluxe$8.99
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce.
- Clucker Deluxe Meal$11.99
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink
- Clucker Filet (no bun)$6.99
Filet only
- Lil' Clucker$3.50
Our Famous Fried Chicken slider topped with pickles and comes with your choice of sauce
- Lil' Clucker Meal$9.99
Two of our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich sliders topped with pickles and comes with your choice of sauce Farm seasoned fries and a drink
- Lil' Clucker 6 Pack$19.99
Six of our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich sliders topped with pickles and comes with your choice of sauce
- Lil' Clucker 12 Pack$39.99
Twelve of our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich sliders topped with pickles and comes with your choice of sauce
Fingers
- 3 Finger Meal$9.99
Three of our delicious chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink
- 4 Finger Meal$11.59
Four of our delicious chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink
- 5 Finger Meal$13.99
Five of our delicious chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink
- Kids Meal$6.99
Two of our delicious chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce, small Farm seasoned fries and a kids drink
- 1 Finger$2.50
- 5 Fingers$10.00
- 10 Fingers$20.00
- 15 Fingers$30.00
- 20 Fingers$40.00
Clucketos
- 3 Clucketos$6.99
Our Famous rolled chicken tacos are topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa.
- 5 Clucketos$8.99
Our Famous rolled chicken tacos are topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa.
- 3 Clucketos Meal$9.99
Our Famous rolled chicken tacos are topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa. Meal comes with Farm Seasoned fries and a drink
- 5 Clucketos Meal$10.99
Our Famous rolled chicken tacos are topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa. Meal comes with Farm Seasoned fries and a drink
Farm Fries
Turkey Steak Dinner
Chix Meals
- 2 Piece Snack$6.99
Two pieces of chicken and a country roll. Choose either a thigh or breast and a leg or wing.
- 2 Piece Lunch$8.99
Two pieces of chicken, two small sides and a country roll. Choose either a thigh or breast and a leg or wing.
- 3 Piece Dinner$9.99
Three pieces of chicken and a country roll. Comes with a thigh, breast and a leg or wing.
Just Chix
- Leg$1.99
- Thigh$2.49
- Wing$1.99
- Breast$2.79
- Center Breast$2.79
- 6 Piece$11.99
Comes with a leg, thigh, two wings and two breasts
- 8 Piece All Dark$12.99
4 legs, 4 thighs
- 9 Piece$17.99
Comes with two legs, two thighs, two wings and three breasts.
- 15 Piece$29.99
four legs, three thighs, three wings and five breasts
- 21 Piece$39.99
Comes with 4 legs, 5 thighs, 5 wings and 7 breasts
Family Baskets
- 6 Piece Family Basket$18.99
6 pieces of chicken, 3 regular sides and a 2 country rolls. Comes with a leg, thigh, two wings and two breasts
- 9 Piece Family Basket$26.99
9 pieces of chicken, 4 regular sides and 4 country rolls. Comes with two legs, two thighs, two wings and three breasts.
- 12 Piece Family Basket$35.99
12 pieces of chicken, 3 large sides and 6 country rolls. Comes with three legs, thee thighs, two wings and four breasts
- 15 Piece Family Basket$43.99
15 pieces of chicken, 4 large sides and 8 country rolls. Comes with four legs, three thighs, three wings and five breasts
- 18 Piece Family Basket$49.99
18 pieces of chicken, 4 large sides and 12 country rolls. Comes with four legs, four thighs, four wings and six breasts
Sides
- Fries - Regular$2.49
- Fries - Large$2.99
- Coleslaw - Small (4 oz)$1.99
- Coleslaw - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
- Coleslaw - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
- Macaroni Salad - Small (4 oz)$1.99
- Macaroni Salad - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
- Macaroni Salad - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
- Potato Salad - Small (4 oz)$1.99
- Potato Salad - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
- Potato Salad - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
- Mashed Potatoes and Gravy - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
- Mashed Potatoes and Gravy - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
- Mashed Potatoes - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
- Mashed Potatoes - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
- Gravy - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
- Gravy - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
- Corn on the Cobb$0.99
- Corn on the Cobb - 3 pc$2.99
- Country Roll$0.99
- Country Rolls - Dozen$9.99
Salads
Sauces
- Farm Sauce - Individual$0.50
- Farm Sauce - 1/2 Pint$2.99
- Farm Sauce - 1 Pint$4.99
- Spicy Farm Sauce - Individual$0.50
- Spicy Farm Sauce - 1/2 Pint$2.99
- Spicy Farm Sauce - 1 Pint$4.99
- Farm Parm - Individual$0.50
- Farm Parm - 1/2 Pint$2.99
- Farm Parm - 1 Pint$4.99
- Cranberry Sauce - Individual$0.50
- Cranberry Sauce - 1/2 Pint$2.99
- Cranberry Sauce - 1 pint$4.99
- Miracle Whip - Individual$0.50
- Mayo - Individual$0.50
- Ranch - Individual$0.50
- Ranch - 1/2 Pint$2.99
- Ranch - 1 Pint$4.99
- Honey Mustard - Individual$0.50
- Honey Mustard - 1/2 Pint$2.99
- Honey Mustard - 1 Pint$4.99
- BBQ - Individual$0.50
- BBQ - 1/2 Pint$2.99
- BBQ - 1 Pint$4.99
- Hot Sauce - Individual$0.50
- Hot Sauce - 1/2 Pint$2.99
- Hot Sauce - 1 Pint$4.99
Catering
Catering - Fingers
Catering - Sandwiches
Catering - Clucketo Bar
Catering - Chix
Catering - Sides
- Mashed Potatoes and Gravy - Pint$5.99
- Mashed Potatoes and Gravy - Tray$35.99
- Mashed Potatoes - Pint$5.99
- Gravy - Pint$5.99
- Mashed Potatoes - Tray$35.99
- Gravy - Tray$35.99
- Coleslaw - Pint$5.99
- Coleslaw - Tray$35.99
- Potato Salad - Pint$5.99
- Potato Salad - Tray$35.99
- Macaroni Salad - Pint$5.99
- Macaroni Salad - Tray$35.99
- Corn on the Cobb - 6$5.99
- Country Rolls - Dozen$9.99
- Fries - Tray$35.99
Catering - Sauces
Catering - Drinks
Catering - Desserts
Catering - Individual Meals
- 2 Piece Classic Chicken Basket$8.99
Fried chicken, coleslaw, roll and cookie
- 3 Piece Classic Chicken Basket$9.99
Fried chicken, coleslaw, roll and cookie
- 2 Finger Basket$8.99
Chicken fingers, chips, sauce and cookie
- 3 Finger Basket$9.99
Chicken fingers, chips, sauce and cookie
- Sandwich Basket$10.99
Gobbler or Clucker sandwich, chips, Miracle Whip, cranberry sauce and cookie
- Turkey Steak Dinner$12.99
Fried Turkey filet, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw and a roll
- Cluck’eto Basket$8.99
Cluck’etos, chips and cookie
- Farm Salad$8.99
Garden salad, roll and cookie
- Farm Salad (w/ Chicken)$9.99
Garden salad, roll and cookie
Catering - Package Meals
- Farm Finger Package$39.99
15 pieces of our jumbo chicken fingers served with your choice of 3 large sides, 6 rolls and 6 sauces. Available sides include coleslaw, macaroni salad, potato salad mashed potatoes & gravy. Available sauces include Farm Sauce, Spicy Farm Sauce, Farm Parm, Ranch, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Hot Sauce. (feeds 6)
- Farm Basket Classic$43.99
15 pieces of our Classic Farm Basket Fried Chicken served with your choice of 3 large sides and a dozen country rolls. Available sauces include Farm Sauce, Spicy Farm Sauce, Farm Parm, Ranch, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Hot Sauce. (feeds 6)
- Great Gobbler Package$49.99
Five of Our famous fried Gobbler turkey or Clucker chicken sandwiches on a buttered brioche long roll, cut in half and served with sides of Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce. Served with your choice of 3 large sides of the following coleslaw, macaroni salad, potato salad, mashed potatoes & gravy. (feeds 6)
- Holy Cluck’eto Package$39.99
15 pieces of our famous rolled chicken tacos are served with shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa. Served with your choice of 3 large sides. Available sides include coleslaw, macaroni salad, potato salad, mashed potatoes & gravy (feeds 6)
- Farm Salad$39.99
Fresh green lettuce topped with fresh veggies, shredded cheese and chopped chicken. Served with ranch or honey mustard dressing