Farm Basket - Rainbow 9435 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Food
Sandwiches
Gobbler
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce$8.99
Gobbler Meal
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink.$11.99
Gobbler Deluxe
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce.$9.99
Gobbler Deluxe Meal
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink$12.99
Clucker
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce$8.99
Clucker Meal
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink.$11.99
Clucker Deluxe
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce.$9.99
Clucker Deluxe Meal
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink$12.99
Lil' Clucker
Our Famous Fried Chicken slider topped with pickles and comes with your choice of sauce$3.50
Lil' Clucker Meal
Famous Fried Chicken sandwich sliders topped with pickles and comes with your choice of sauce Farm seasoned fries and a drink$7.99
Fingers
3 Finger Meal
Three of our delicious chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink$9.99
4 Finger Meal
Four of our delicious chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink$11.99
5 Finger Meal
Five of our delicious chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink$13.99
Kids Meal
Two of our delicious chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce, small Farm seasoned fries and a kids drink$7.99
1 Finger$2.50
5 Fingers$10.00
10 Fingers$20.00
15 Fingers$30.00
20 Fingers$40.00
Clucketos
3 Clucketos
Our Famous rolled chicken tacos are topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa.$6.99
5 Clucketos
Our Famous rolled chicken tacos are topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa.$8.99
3 Clucketos Meal
Our Famous rolled chicken tacos are topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa. Meal comes with Farm Seasoned fries and a drink$9.99
5 Clucketos Meal
Our Famous rolled chicken tacos are topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa. Meal comes with Farm Seasoned fries and a drink$11.99
Farm Fries
Turkey Steak Dinner
Chix Meals
2 Piece Snack
Two pieces of chicken and a country roll. Choose either a thigh or breast and a leg or wing.$7.99
2 Piece Lunch
Two pieces of chicken, two small sides and a country roll. Choose either a thigh or breast and a leg or wing.$8.99
3 Piece Dinner
Three pieces of chicken and a country roll. Comes with a thigh, breast and a leg or wing.$9.99
Just Chix
Leg$2.49
Thigh$2.99
Wing$2.49
Breast$3.29
Center Breast$3.29
6 Piece
Comes with a leg, thigh, two wings and two breasts$11.99
8 Piece All Dark
4 legs, 4 thighs$12.99
9 Piece
Comes with two legs, two thighs, two wings and three breasts.$17.99
15 Piece
four legs, three thighs, three wings and five breasts$29.99
Cold Pack$8.00
Family Baskets
6 Piece Family Basket
6 pieces of chicken, 3 regular sides and a 2 country rolls. Comes with a leg, thigh, two wings and two breasts$18.99
9 Piece Family Basket
9 pieces of chicken, 4 regular sides and 4 country rolls. Comes with two legs, two thighs, two wings and three breasts.$26.99
12 Piece Family Basket
12 pieces of chicken, 3 large sides and 6 country rolls. Comes with three legs, thee thighs, two wings and four breasts$35.99
15 Piece Family Basket
15 pieces of chicken, 4 large sides and 8 country rolls. Comes with four legs, three thighs, three wings and five breasts$43.99
18 Piece Family Basket
18 pieces of chicken, 4 large sides and 12 country rolls. Comes with four legs, four thighs, four wings and six breasts$49.99
Sides
Fries - Regular$2.49
Fries - Large$2.99
Coleslaw - Small (4 oz)$1.99
Coleslaw - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
Coleslaw - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
Macaroni Salad - Small (4 oz)$1.99
Macaroni Salad - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
Macaroni Salad - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
Potato Salad - Small (4 oz)$1.99
Potato Salad - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
Potato Salad - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
Mashed Potatoes - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
Mashed Potatoes - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
Gravy - Medium (1/2 Pint)$2.99
Gravy - Large (1 Pint)$5.99
Corn on the Cobb$0.99
Corn on the Cobb - 3 pc$2.99
Orange Roll$1.50
Orange Rolls - Half Dozen$7.99
Orange Rolls - Dozen$14.99
Salads
Sauces
Farm Sauce - Individual$0.50
Farm Sauce - 1/2 Pint$2.99
Farm Sauce - 1 Pint$4.99
Spicy Farm Sauce - Individual$0.50
Spicy Farm Sauce - 1/2 Pint$2.99
Spicy Farm Sauce - 1 Pint$4.99
Farm Parm - Individual$0.50
Farm Parm - 1/2 Pint$2.99
Farm Parm - 1 Pint$4.99
Cranberry Sauce - Individual$0.50
Cranberry Sauce - 1/2 Pint$2.99
Cranberry Sauce - 1 pint$4.99
Miracle Whip - Individual$0.50
Mayo - Individual$0.50
Ranch - Individual$0.50
Ranch - 1/2 Pint$2.99
Ranch - 1 Pint$4.99
Honey Mustard - Individual$0.50
Honey Mustard - 1/2 Pint$2.99
Honey Mustard - 1 Pint$4.99
BBQ - Individual$0.50
BBQ - 1/2 Pint$2.99
BBQ - 1 Pint$4.99
Hot Sauce - Individual$0.50
Hot Sauce - 1/2 Pint$2.99
Hot Sauce - 1 Pint$4.99