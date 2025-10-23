Skip to Main content
Farm Basket
0
Order Online
Home
/
12 Piece Family Basket
12 Piece Family Basket
$0
Meat Option 12pc
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
3 Large Sides Options
Required*
Please select 3
Select...
Add to Cart
1
12 pieces of chicken, 3 large sides and 6 country rolls. Comes with three legs, thee thighs, two wings and four breasts
Farm Basket Location and Hours
(702) 878-6343
6148 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89146
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 10:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement