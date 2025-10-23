Skip to Main content
Farm Basket
0
Order Online
Home
/
4 Finger Meal
4 Finger Meal
$0
Pick 2 Sauces
Required*
Please select 2
Select...
Choose Drink
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Extra Sauce
Select...
Would you like to Super Size?
Please select up to 1
Select...
Would you like to Upgrade?
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Four of our delicious chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink
Farm Basket Location and Hours
(702) 878-6343
6148 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89146
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 10:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement