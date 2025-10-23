Skip to Main content
2 Piece Lunch
2 Piece Lunch
$0
2 Piece Chicken Options
2 Small Sides Options
Two pieces of chicken, two small sides and a country roll. Choose either a thigh or breast and a leg or wing.
Farm Basket Location and Hours
(702) 878-6343
6148 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89146
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 10:30AM
All hours
View menu
