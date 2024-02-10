About us

For over 50 years, Farm Basket has been a local favorite in the Las Vegas community. Many of our customers have enjoyed our delicious menu items from childhood to adulthood, introducing their own children to Farm Basket favorites. We proudly hold a longstanding reputation for serving the best turkey and chicken sandwiches in the valley. At Farm Basket, we’re not just a restaurant – we’re a Las Vegas tradition.





But that's not all. We are continuing to innovate with new delicious creations while offering the same tried and true favorites that made you fall in love with Farm Basket in the first place.





Come and get your chicken and turkey!



























